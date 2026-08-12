The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule for the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan, which is scheduled to start on September 13. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host India for the three-match series which will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India and Afghanistan have played eight T20Is against each other, with India holding the edge, winning eight; one match ended without a result, and Afghanistan has yet to win a T20I against India. The last T20I meeting between the two came in the T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to seal their berth in the semifinals.

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India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule

Afghanistan vs India (T20I series) No. Date Day Venue 1 13-Sep-26 Sunday Delhi 2 15-Sep-26 Tuesday Delhi 3 17-Sep-26 Thursday Delhi

BCCI President Mithun Manhas has reiterated India’s support for the growth of Afghan cricket. He also said the board remains interested in maintaining regular bilateral cricket between the two countries.

“The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level. Bilateral cricket is an important part of this, as it allows teams to play regularly against quality opposition and gain valuable experience. We welcome the Afghanistan Cricket Board to India for this series and look forward to working closely with them to make it a successful one. We believe there is scope to do more together and will continue to support Afghanistan cricket while strengthening the relationship between the two cricketing nations” said Mithun Manhas.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also spoke about the importance of the upcoming series, especially after India’s Test and ODI assignments against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Delhi & District Cricket Association President Rohan Jaitley has assured fans that the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be ready with world-class facilities. He said Delhi can expect some exciting contests when India and Afghanistan face each other.