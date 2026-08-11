Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes Rishabh Pant should not change his natural game and should continue playing with the attacking approach that has made him successful in Test cricket. Pant’s style in the longest format has often been discussed. The stylish wicketkeeper is known for taking an aggressive approach, but there have been times when his shot selection has left fans and experts frustrated. One such incident came during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Pant attempted an unorthodox shot and was dismissed, prompting former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to shout 'stupid, stupid' from the commentary box. ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Star Arrested On Rape Charges Following Medical Student’s Complaint India head coach Gautam Gambhir has also backed Pant’s natural style. However, he recently suggested that the wicketkeeper needs to understand the conditions and show a little more awareness when required. That seemed to leave Pant in a difficult position during the warm-up game against SLC XI. In the first innings, he was dismissed while attempting a risky shot. In the second innings, he appeared much more defensive before eventually falling while trying to play a big shot.

Dasgupta, speaking on his YouTube channel, said Pant should be allowed to play his natural game rather than being asked to become overly defensive. He believes Pant should have the freedom to attack, particularly against Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinners. ALSO READ: SRH’s IPL-Winning Australian Superstar Rewarded With Portugal Captaincy For T20 World Cup Qualifiers “He should bat exactly the way he usually does. I remember a few matches back where he was overtly defensive. I would rather have him get out going for a six than getting out playing a forceful defence. Rishabh should get the freedom to attack, and that's also his strength. Also, Sri Lanka's spinners are predominantly left-arm spinners. So Rishabh being in form and having the right mindset is crucial for India in this series,” former India batter Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Dasgupta also explained that an attacking batter should not always be criticised for getting out while trying to play a shot. According to him, the focus should be on whether the shot was played at the right time and against the right bowler.

"This word responsibility is a complicated word. The viewers' mindset is also strange: if a batter defends and gets out, that's not irresponsible. But if someone plays a shot and gets out, it becomes irresponsible. The truth is certain batters have defence as their strength, while it's attack for others. But getting out while defending has become acceptable, whereas it's deemed irresponsible or rash if it's an attacking shot," said Dasgupta.

“Instead, you should analyse if the timing was right or if it was the right bowler to attack. But most of us judge a dismissal only by whether it's an attacking shot. We must understand that an attacking batter will get out playing a shot 8 out of 10 times. So it's important not to just say things for the heck of it,” he added.