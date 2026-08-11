Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case in which he has been accused of having sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage. Police took Porel into custody from Hooghly on Tuesday morning. He was questioned for several hours before being formally arrested in the afternoon. He was then taken for a medical examination and later produced before the Chinsurah Court. An anticipatory bail hearing in the case was also scheduled for Tuesday.

The case began after a medical student filed a complaint at Mogra Police Station. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had a relationship with her and had sexual relations with her after promising to marry her. She also alleged that he recorded their intimate moments.

ALSO READ: T Dilip Reveals How Virat Kohli’s Relentless Intensity Pushes India Teammates To Their Limits The woman further claimed that their families had discussed the possibility of marriage. However, she later came to know about Porel’s alleged relationships with other women. According to the FIR, which mentions 19 sections, the alleged incident took place in Delhi on April 2, 2026. The complaint states: “Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result... the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight... she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained.”

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s First Call, Virat Kohli’s Message After Retirement The Calcutta High Court had earlier directed the police to arrest Porel in connection with the case. The court also ordered Mogra Police to seize all of Porel’s electronic devices. The direction was issued to prevent the circulation of photographs belonging to the complainant.