Ajinkya Rahane has no regrets about ending his cricket career. The former India batter said he is happy with his decision and feels he left the game knowing he had given his best.

After announcing his retirement on social media, Rahane received messages and calls from several of his former India teammates.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first person to call him. Rahane said Tendulkar was surprised by the decision and felt he could have continued playing for a few more years.

“The first call came from Sachin paaji. He said he thought I would play for longer. I told him I did not want to continue just for the sake of it. I was retiring without any regrets,” Rahane told The Indian Express.

Irfan Pathan also called him, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah sent messages.

Rahane said he gave all of them the same answer; he was satisfied because he had given everything he could to cricket.