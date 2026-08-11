Ajinkya Rahane has no regrets about ending his cricket career. The former India batter said he is happy with his decision and feels he left the game knowing he had given his best.
After announcing his retirement on social media, Rahane received messages and calls from several of his former India teammates.
Sachin Tendulkar was the first person to call him. Rahane said Tendulkar was surprised by the decision and felt he could have continued playing for a few more years.
“The first call came from Sachin paaji. He said he thought I would play for longer. I told him I did not want to continue just for the sake of it. I was retiring without any regrets,” Rahane told The Indian Express.
Irfan Pathan also called him, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah sent messages.
Rahane said he gave all of them the same answer; he was satisfied because he had given everything he could to cricket.
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The Mumbai batter represented India between 2011 and 2023. During his international career, he played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.
Rahane Remembers Learning From India’s Senior Players
Rahane also looked back at his early days in the Indian team and recalled how much he learned simply by watching the senior players.
When he joined the team in 2011, he spent his first few months observing players such as Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.
Rahane said the senior players were supportive, and watching them closely helped him understand how to handle international cricket.
At that time, only the players in the playing XI got plenty of time to bat in the nets. Those outside the XI had fewer opportunities.
However, Rahane said he made the most of his time by observing the experienced players and later using those lessons when he got his chance.
How the Indian Dressing Room Changed
Rahane believes the atmosphere in the Indian team changed as the older generation gradually moved on.
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He said many players in his generation had already played together for a long time, which created a strong bond within the team.
Their approach to cricket was also different. They wanted India to play a more aggressive style of cricket and believed it could help the team win more matches.
When a younger group of players arrived, Rahane said the focus shifted towards creating a positive and welcoming dressing room.
The aim was to appreciate good performances, support each other and make sure there was no space for ego or jealousy.