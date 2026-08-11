The youngster is coming off an impressive tour of Zimbabwe. After a difficult start to his international career in England, Sooryavanshi made a strong comeback in Zimbabwe and finished the series as India’s leading run-scorer.

Sooryavanshi shared a video of his practice session on Instagram. The teenager was seen working on both his defence and attacking shots as he continued his preparations.

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has returned to training as he prepares for the upcoming domestic season.

He scored 151 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. His average was 50.33, while his strike rate was an impressive 196.10. He also scored a match-winning 81 and was named Player of the Series as India secured the series.

Sooryavanshi made his international debut during India’s tour of England at just 15 years of age. He scored fewer than 20 runs across his three innings as India lost the series 1-4.

Overall, the youngster has scored 193 runs in six T20Is at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 189.21. He has two fifties to his name.

His debut also made history. At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s previous mark.

Sooryavanshi Named East Zone Vice-Captain

Sooryavanshi has now received another opportunity to prove himself in longer-format cricket.

The East Zone selectors have named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as captain for the opening Duleep Trophy of the 2026-27 domestic season, with Sooryavanshi appointed his deputy.

The appointment is another major step in the teenager’s rapid rise. After making an impact in the IPL and international cricket, he is now expected to get more experience in the longer format.

Sooryavanshi will likely open the innings alongside experienced Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to begin on August 23, with East Zone set to face North East Zone in the opening match.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.