Afridi was appointed Pakistan’s ODI captain in October 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board decided to move on from Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan failed to progress from the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in Test cricket. He took over from Shan Masood during Pakistan’s recently completed Test series against the West Indies, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“For now, I am the captain,” Afridi said when asked about the speculation.

Speaking at a joint press conference on the eve of the National Champions Cup 2026, Afridi made it clear that he remains Pakistan’s ODI captain for now.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has addressed the talk surrounding Babar Azam and a possible return to the captaincy of the ODI team ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

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This is not the first time Afridi and Babar have exchanged leadership roles. Before the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, Babar returned as Pakistan’s T20I captain after Afridi’s brief stint in charge.

Shaheen Afridi’s Record as ODI Captain

Afridi has had a decent record since taking charge of Pakistan’s ODI side. Under his leadership, Pakistan have won seven of their 11 ODIs.

Earlier this year, however, Pakistan suffered a series defeat against Bangladesh. They bounced back soon after by winning an ODI series against a second-string Australian side.

Afridi Focused on Building Pakistan’s Bench Strength

Afridi is also back in action after being left out of Pakistan’s Test squad. He recently played in the Lanka Premier League 2026, where he picked up nine wickets in seven matches.

The National Champions Cup is important for Afridi because he believes the domestic tournament can help Pakistan build a stronger pool of players ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup.

He pointed out that injuries have often affected Pakistan’s World Cup campaigns and said having quality replacements ready could make a big difference.

“Whenever we go to a World Cup, we face a lot of injuries. In case there are any injuries before the World Cup, we will already have players available,” Afridi said.

According to the pacer, a strong tournament pool will give the team more options when replacements are needed.

Who Is Leading the National Champions Cup Teams?

The National Champions Cup gets underway on August 11, with Afridi’s Pakistan Gold scheduled to face Pakistan Blues in their opening match on August 12.