Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi had a stunning bowling performance in the National Champions Cup final, claiming a career-best seven wickets in List A cricket as Pakistan Gold beat Pakistan Greens by 101 runs in Multan.

Shaheen, who is leading Pakistan in ODIs, also completed a hat-trick during a brilliant spell that completely changed the game. Pakistan Greens, led by Shadab Khan, were chasing 341 after Pakistan Gold posted 340 earlier in the day.

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Pakistan Gold made a strong start after Afridi won the toss and decided to bat. Shamyl Hussain and Saad Khan both scored centuries to give their team a huge total.

Hussain struck 111 from 93 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes. Saad Khan followed him with 112 from 102 balls, also clearing the boundary four times while finding the ropes on 11 occasions.

Pakistan Greens tried nine different bowlers during the innings, with Fakhar Zaman also being given the ball, but they could not prevent Pakistan Gold from reaching 340.

Afridi turns the final on its head

Afridi had to wait for his first wicket. Mubasir Khan dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the eighth over before Razaullah removed Omair Yousuf, who fell six runs short of his half-century.

Saad Baig then kept the chase alive with a quick 67 off 51 balls. When he was dismissed by Faisal Akram in the 22nd over, Pakistan Greens were 147/3 and still had a realistic chance of chasing down the target.