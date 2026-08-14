Delhi Capitals (DC) and West Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel was denied bail on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a rape case involving a medical student.

Porel was arrested on August 11 in Hooghly after being questioned by police over a complaint filed by a young woman. She has accused the cricketer of rape, blackmail, and other offences.

Police took Porel into custody after a court order and formally arrested him late Wednesday night. He also underwent a medical examination before being taken to the Chinsurah court.

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“There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

According to the complaint, the woman said Porel entered into a relationship with her after promising to marry her. She alleged that after their relationship ended, he threatened to share objectionable photographs of her.

A case was registered against Porel under 19 sections, with most of the charges being non-bailable.

The complaint also refers to an alleged incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026. The woman claimed she was kept confined, was not given food and was deliberately isolated. She also alleged that she became physically weak and had difficulty walking.