Shubman Gill-led Team India are all set to begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle, and it will be a special occasion for Indian cricket as the match marks the country’s 600th Test appearance.

India played their first-ever Test match in 1932, and 94 years later, they are set to reach another major milestone in the longest format. However, the historic occasion could be affected by the weather. Rain has already disrupted India’s preparations in Galle, with the visitors forced to cut short their practice session on the eve of the opening Test. ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Opens Up On Reports Of Communication Gap Between Team Management And BCCI CoE With limited time left for preparation, India will now hope that the weather stays clear enough for uninterrupted cricket during the match. The series is also important from the World Test Championship (WTC) perspective, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the standings.

Will Rain Interrupt India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test In Galle? The weather forecast for Saturday, the first day of the Test, does not look particularly promising. Galle is expected to remain cloudy and breezy, with chances of a few showers during the day.

Temperatures are likely to stay around 30-31°C, while high humidity could make the conditions feel even warmer. According to the AccuWeather forecast, there was a 90 per cent chance of precipitation for the morning, with around 5.6mm of rain expected. Cloud cover was projected at 92 per cent, while visibility could be around 5km. Winds were expected to blow at around 20 km/h, with gusts touching 43 km/h.

The concern is not limited to the opening day. Rain remains a possibility on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well. If the forecast remains accurate, interruptions could become a regular feature during the Test. ALSO READ: India To Feature With Three Spinners And Two Pacers As Shubman Gill Hints Playing XI For 1st Test vs Sri Lanka India's last Test outing in Sri Lanka India last played a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2017. Virat Kohli’s team dominated the hosts and completed a 3-0 series sweep. India also registered a massive 304-run win in their previous Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The upcoming series will also have a significant impact on the World Test Championship standings. India currently occupy fifth place with a points percentage of 48.15, while Sri Lanka are sixth with 41.67%. With valuable WTC points on the line, India will be hoping that the rain stays away and allows them to make a strong start to their campaign. Where and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test series in India? Fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Test series live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website with a subscription.