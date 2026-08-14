India Test captain Shubman Gill has dismissed reports of a communication gap between the team management and the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
There had been reports of strained communication between the two sides after three players, who were initially named in India’s squad, were forced to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Speaking to the media a day before the first Test, Gill insisted that there is regular communication between the team management and the CoE.
“There is constant communication with them. Unfortunately, Sai Sudharsan did not improve as much as we would have liked. We cannot take risks in Test cricket. But we are confident about our 15 players,” Gill said.
Gill also gave several hints about India’s likely playing XI for the opening Test in Galle.
Mohammed Siraj is certain to lead the pace attack, while Prasidh Krishna appears to have the edge over Gurnoor Brar for the second pacer’s spot. Gill, however, admitted that it was a tough decision between the two.
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“Gurnoor Brar is excellent with the old ball. He can extract bounce at good pace. But Prasidh Krishna has also been bowling well of late, as we saw in the warm-up match. So, it is a tough call,” Gill said.
India are expected to go with three spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav likely to feature. Siraj is the only confirmed pacer, while Prasidh and Gurnoor are battling for the remaining spot.
With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable due to a knee injury, Gill said the series gives other pacers a chance to prove themselves.
“Jasprit Bumrah is not here, but it is an opportunity for someone to step up. It is all about understanding the pace of the game,” he added.
In the batting department, Devdutt Padikkal is expected to take the No. 3 spot in the absence of Sai Sudharsan. Dhruv Jurel could also retain his place in the middle order despite his recent struggles with the bat.
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Gill backed the young players to come good with time and said the team needs to show patience with them.
“Players are going to grow on their own. We need to give them time. Some players require a bit of time,” the India captain said.
Gill To Lead India in historic Test
The first Test against Sri Lanka will be India's landmark 600th game in the longest format of the game after the country made its debut in 1932.
"Leading my country in the 600th Test is an honour and doing so on Independence Day is an even bigger honour," he signed off.
India's probable playing XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.