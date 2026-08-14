India Test captain Shubman Gill has dismissed reports of a communication gap between the team management and the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

There had been reports of strained communication between the two sides after three players, who were initially named in India’s squad, were forced to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media a day before the first Test, Gill insisted that there is regular communication between the team management and the CoE.

“There is constant communication with them. Unfortunately, Sai Sudharsan did not improve as much as we would have liked. We cannot take risks in Test cricket. But we are confident about our 15 players,” Gill said.

Gill also gave several hints about India’s likely playing XI for the opening Test in Galle.

Mohammed Siraj is certain to lead the pace attack, while Prasidh Krishna appears to have the edge over Gurnoor Brar for the second pacer’s spot. Gill, however, admitted that it was a tough decision between the two.