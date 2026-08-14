India Test captain Shubman Gill has opened up on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15.

Bumrah was initially named in India’s squad but could not recover in time from his injury. The BCCI subsequently added Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi to the squad as his replacement.

Speaking to the media a day before the first Test, Gill said Bumrah’s absence gives other players a chance to step up and prove themselves.

“You need to keep trying different things to make things happen. Bumrah is not here, but it is an opportunity for others to step up and make a mark,” Gill said.

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Why is Bumrah not playing the Sri Lanka Test series?

Bumrah last played for India in the ODI series against England. He injured his knee during the second ODI and was ruled out of the series decider.

Since then, the experienced pacer has been working on his recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he was unable to regain full fitness in time for the Sri Lanka series.

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Suthar to feature in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, Gill also spoke highly of Manav Suthar and hinted that the young spinner could be considered for the playing XI in the first Test.

Gill feels Suthar has the ability to contribute as a lower-order batter while also making an impact with the ball.

“Manav Suthar has the potential to be a good number eight. He is a very good bowler and, with backing and confidence, he will do really well here. Both Prasidh and Gurnoor have been very good. Prasidh has been bowling the best I have seen. It is a tough decision,” Gill added.