VVS Laxman could be in line for a much bigger role in Indian cricket as the BCCI looks at possible changes to its key positions in September. Laxman, the former India batter and current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), is reportedly being considered for the position of Director of Cricket. IndiaToday reported the possibility, although there is no official confirmation from the BCCI yet.

The development comes at a time when Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee is scheduled to end in September. There have also been questions around India’s coaching setup, which could lead to further changes within the board’s cricketing structure.

There are also reports that the BCCI could extend Agarkar’s tenure until June 2027. If Laxman gets the new role, it would be a major step up from his current responsibilities at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He has been closely involved in player development, fitness and high-performance programmes, working with both established players and those coming through the system.

Laxman is already familiar with the senior Indian team. He has stepped in as interim head coach on several occasions when the regular coaching staff was unavailable. Most recently, he guided a young Indian side to a 3-0 T20I series win in Zimbabwe while Gautam Gambhir and his support staff were rested following the England tour.

What is the role of Director of Cricket? The exact role would depend on how the BCCI decides to structure it. However, a Director of Cricket would likely have a wider responsibility across different areas of Indian cricket. Laxman could potentially work as a link between the senior team, selectors, coaches, the Centre of Excellence and India’s player pathway. The role could also involve overseeing talent identification, player development and long-term high-performance plans. ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: ACB Seeks Special Date Change For Ganesh Chaturthi In many ways, it would build on the work Laxman is already doing at the CoE. Why might he be appointed in September? September could be an important month for the BCCI, with Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector set to come to an end. The timing is particularly significant with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching.

India’s recent results and the coaching setup have also faced scrutiny. Laxman’s successful stint in Zimbabwe has added to the conversation about whether he could take on a bigger role, although he has previously indicated that his main focus remains his work at the Centre of Excellence.

ALSO READ: Tanzid Hasan Tamim Creates History With Maiden Test Century Against Australia Laxman took charge of the revamped CoE after deciding to continue in that role instead of replacing Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach in 2024. Since then, he has become an important part of India’s wider player-development system. He has also recently defended the purpose of the CoE amid questions about recurring injuries among Indian players. If the BCCI finalises the plan, Laxman’s role would go well beyond running the Centre of Excellence. He could become a key link between India’s selectors, coaches, senior team and player-development system, giving him a much bigger say in the future direction of Indian cricket.

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