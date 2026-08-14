Playing only his second Test, the 25-year-old left-hander scored a patient 101 off 190 balls in the first Test. His knock helped Bangladesh take control of the match after Australia were bowled out for just 198 on the opening day.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim made history on Friday by becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century in Australia.

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Tanzid’s century also broke a long-standing record. Before him, Hannan Sarkar held the record for the highest Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia. Sarkar had scored 76 against Australia in Cairns in 2003.

Bangladesh’s strong position was set up by Hasan Mahmud, who picked up six wickets for 55 runs to bowl Australia out on day one.

Tanzid then handled a strong Australian bowling attack featuring captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon with great patience.

He had an early escape when Lyon dropped him on zero in the second over. Tanzid made the most of the chance and went on to build a 102-run partnership with Mominul Haque, who scored 49.

After Mominul’s dismissal, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Tanzid at the crease and helped the visitors extend their lead.

Tanzid was particularly strong through the off-side and brought up his first Test century in 188 balls. He reached the landmark with a well-timed punch towards long-off before celebrating with Shanto.

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His innings included eight fours and a big six straight down the ground off Beau Webster. He eventually fell to Lyon after hitting the ball straight to the fielder at long-off.

Speaking to Fox Cricket during the tea break, Tanzid said the innings was special because it was his first time playing in Australia. He added that he tried to stay calm and simply play the shots that came naturally to him.