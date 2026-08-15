Agarkar’s current term is set to end in September. He has been in the role for three years and was initially expected to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, his future is now reportedly uncertain following criticism of some of the selection committee’s decisions.

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan could be considered for the role of chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s selection committee if Ajit Agarkar is not given an extension.

One of the major issues has been the handling of Rohit Sharma’s future in the ODI team during the series against England. It was reported at the time that the selectors had told Rohit that India were looking beyond him for the 2027 World Cup and that the Lord’s ODI could be his final match.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Agarkar has come under pressure from different sections of the BCCI.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later publicly said that no such decision had been taken. He also stated that Rohit would continue to play for India as long as he remained part of the team’s plans.

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The difference in the messaging reportedly did not go down well within the board.

India’s Test Form Also A Concern

Agarkar’s future could also depend on how India perform in the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, according to the report.

The selection committee has faced criticism over India’s recent results in Test cricket. India suffered home-series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, with both series ending in 0-2 whitewashes.

As a result, some within the BCCI are reportedly questioning whether a change is needed at the top of the selection committee.

Zaheer Khan Emerges As Possible Replacement

If the BCCI decides to move on from Agarkar, Zaheer Khan is one of the names being discussed as a possible replacement.

The former India fast bowler brings plenty of experience from his playing career and has also worked closely with players after retirement. Zaheer has previously been associated with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

He has also contributed to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, giving him experience in player development beyond his playing career.

VVS Laxman Also In The Picture

The name of VVS Laxman had also been discussed for the role. However, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence is reportedly not keen on taking up the responsibility of leading the selection committee.