Josh Hazlewood made an impressive return to Test cricket after more than a year, picking up six wickets in Australia’s first innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test in Darwin.

The New South Wales pacer bowled 28 overs and finished with figures of 6/89. After taking two wickets on Day 2, Hazlewood added four more to his tally on Saturday to complete his six-wicket haul.

Hazlewood Joins Australia’s 300-Wicket Club

Hazlewood’s six wickets also helped him reach another major milestone in Test cricket. He has now taken 301 wickets in the format, becoming only the ninth Australian bowler to cross the 300-wicket mark.

He also created history against Bangladesh by becoming the first Australian fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in international cricket against them.

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Before Hazlewood’s 6/89, the best bowling figures by an Australian fast bowler against Bangladesh belonged to Ian Harvey. He took 4/16 in 6.3 overs during an ODI in Darwin on August 6, 2003.

MacGill Still Holds Australia’s Best Figures

While Hazlewood now holds the record for the best figures by an Australian pacer against Bangladesh, the overall Australian record still belongs to former spinner Stuart MacGill.

MacGill took eight wickets for 108 runs in the first innings of the Test against Bangladesh in Fatullah in April 2006.

MacGill finished his career with four five-wicket hauls against Bangladesh. Nathan Lyon has three five-wicket hauls against the team, while the legendary Shane Warne took two.

Chris Cairns Holds Test Record For Fast Bowlers

The best bowling figures by a fast bowler in a Test against Bangladesh belong to former New Zealand pacer Chris Cairns.

Cairns returned figures of 7/53 from 18.2 overs during the Test in Hamilton in December 2001.

India’s Zaheer Khan is the only other fast bowler to take seven or more wickets in a Test innings against Bangladesh. The former India pacer finished with 7/87 in the second innings of the Test in Mirpur in January 2010.