The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers are expected to meet selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar after India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss a possible one-year extension for him. Former India cricketer Agarkar will complete three years as the chairman of the senior selection committee in September. As per the rules, he can be given another one-year extension. The meeting comes at a time when there appear to be differences between the selectors and the BCCI over the future of former India captain Rohit Sharma. ALSO READ: WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bizarre Run-Out Creates Confusion In Galle, KL Rahul’s Reaction Goes Viral Difference Of Opinion Over Rohit Sharma The selectors had reportedly informed Rohit that they were looking at moving on from him after the ODI series against England in July. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later gave a different view, saying Rohit would continue to represent India as long as he remained part of the team’s plans.

According to The Indian Express, the BCCI wants the selectors to assess Rohit’s future on a series-by-series basis ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. ALSO READ: 'Their Sacrifice, Our Freedom': Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli Lead Independence Day Wishes The selectors, however, are believed to be unhappy with Saikia’s comments. They had already told Rohit that he would not be considered after the white-ball series in England. The selectors, along with the team management, were reportedly keen to give younger players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal more opportunities at the top of the ODI order. Rohit’s Lord’s Hundred Changes The Picture Rohit had a slow start to the ODI series against England, scoring 11 and 26 in the first two matches in Birmingham and Cardiff. However, he bounced back in style in the third ODI at Lord’s on July 19, scoring a brilliant 138. It is understood that Rohit also spoke to a few BCCI officials during the England series and was unhappy with the selectors’ decision to look beyond him. Sources cited by The Indian Express claimed that after Rohit’s meeting with a senior BCCI official and his century at Lord’s, there is now a possibility of him being included in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

Saikia had also made it clear that the Lord’s ODI was not expected to be Rohit’s final international appearance. “I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday.” Saikia had told PTI that Rohit remained a regular member of India’s ODI team and would continue to play as long as he remained part of the team’s plans. Agarkar’s Future Also Under Discussion The Agarkar-led selection committee had removed Rohit as India’s ODI captain last year, with Shubman Gill taking over the role. ALSO READ: WATCH: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Hoist Tricolour In Galle On 80th Independence Day Ahead Of India’s Historic 600th Test The BCCI is understood to be keen on having Agarkar continue as chairman until the 2027 World Cup. However, the final decision on his extension will be taken after the meeting between the BCCI officials and Agarkar. Rohit’s Impact On Indian Cricket Rohit has played a major role in shaping India’s aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket. Under his captaincy, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The team’s attacking approach at the top of the order became one of the defining features of that campaign. That approach continued into the following year, when Rohit led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title after that the Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

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