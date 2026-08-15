Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in a rather unusual and controversial manner during the first innings of India’s ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The incident took place in the 11th over. Jaiswal’s opening partner KL Rahul played the ball back towards Sri Lanka debutant Keshara Nuwantha and called for a single. As Nuwantha tried to stop the ball, he collided with Jaiswal, causing the Indian opener to lose his balance and fall to his knees.

The collision created confusion between the two Indian batters. Both Rahul and Jaiswal eventually found themselves at the non-striker’s end as Prabath Jayasuriya threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella. ALSO READ: Suspense Ends Over Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan’s Participation As Shubman Gill Opts To Bat In 1st Test vs Sri Lanka: Check Playing XIs Dickwella and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva briefly discussed whether they should appeal before the wicketkeeper removed the bails. Replays showed that Rahul had reached the crease and grounded his bat first. As a result, Jaiswal was given run out for 32 off 37 balls. The incident of Jaiwal's run-out went viral on social media, here is the video.

Yasashvi jaiswal Run out today #Ind vs SL pic.twitter.com/rgkODmJ5QO — Abhishek Kumar Shourya (@aksssgc) August 15, 2026 India put 101/1 at lunch Despite the unfortunate dismissal, India went into the lunch break in a strong position at 101 for one. Rahul was unbeaten on 32, while Devdutt Padikkal was batting on 35. The pair had added 54 runs for the second wicket from 16 overs by the time the session ended.

Jaiswal had looked comfortable during his short stay at the crease, but the mix-up with Rahul brought his innings to an unexpected end. The dismissal did not slow India down, though. The visitors continued to score at around four runs per over and kept the Sri Lankan bowlers under pressure. Rahul took some time to settle in and had a few nervous moments against pacer Lahiru Kumara. He was beaten once and also edged another delivery, but the ball fell safely in front of the gully fielder. He soon gained confidence, pulling Kumara away for a boundary.

Sri Lanka then introduced experienced left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in an attempt to control the scoring. However, Rahul and Padikkal were quick to attack him. Padikkal came down the track and hit Jayasuriya for a six over long-on, while Rahul followed with a straight maximum before finding the boundary in the same area again. Jayasuriya, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha and Dhananjaya de Silva managed to get some bounce and turn from the surface. However, their pace was not enough to trouble the Indian batters consistently.

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