India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Gill, who is leading India in the historic 600th Test match on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day revealed that the Men in Blue will feature with the same team that shared the field during their one-off Test against Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is featuring two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders and Keshara gets his debut game.

Captains at toss

Dhananjaya de Silva (SL captain): Yeah, it (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Nishan Madushka comes in for Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella will be keeping, and Keshara will be debuting today. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. [50th Test match in Galle] To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and yeah, I'm very happy to play this match as well.