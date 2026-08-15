India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Gill, who is leading India in the historic 600th Test match on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day revealed that the Men in Blue will feature with the same team that shared the field during their one-off Test against Afghanistan.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka is featuring two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders and Keshara gets his debut game.
Captains at toss
Dhananjaya de Silva (SL captain): Yeah, it (pitch) looks good. I was hoping to bat as well. It's quite dry as well. Nishan Madushka comes in for Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella will be keeping, and Keshara will be debuting today. Two fast bowlers, two spinners, and two all-rounders, including me and Sonal Dinusha. [50th Test match in Galle] To be part of this Test match, it's an iconic ground, and yeah, I'm very happy to play this match as well.
Shubman Gill (India captain): We're gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners. Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward.
IND vs SL PLaying XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando