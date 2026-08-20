Manav Suthar has made an impressive start to his Test career. The 24-year-old left-arm spinner played a major role in India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Colombo, taking 10 wickets in the match, including a six-wicket haul. Suthar has now taken 17 wickets in just two Tests. His performances have also caught the attention of former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who believes the young spinner should stay true to his strengths instead of changing his bowling to succeed in the Indian Premier League.

Pujara has also called on India’s selectors and team management to protect Suthar for the Test format. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Saransh Jain In Line For India Debut As Kuldeep Yadav Faces Axe Ahead Of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka “Try to preserve him. We have had this discussion in the past that, yes, all the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format. Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there. I mean, yes, if he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength,” Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network.

Pujara Warns Suthar Against Changing His Bowling Pujara feels Suthar does not need to make major changes to his bowling just to fit into white-ball cricket. In T20 cricket, spinners often bowl flatter and quicker to keep batters from attacking them. However, Pujara believes Suthar should not lose the qualities that have made him successful in Test cricket. “I think he doesn't need to change his bowling much. Just when it comes to white-ball cricket, you need to have that flatter trajectory, and I don't mind him playing in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL, if he's successful in the IPL, that is fine, but don't change your strength,” he added.

Manav Suthar’s IPL Record

Suthar joined Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He had already made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2024. His first appearance came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but he could not make much of an impact. He did not play a match for GT during the 2025 season. Suthar featured in four matches in the latest IPL season and bowled in three innings. He picked up two wickets at an average of 34, while his economy rate was 11.33 runs per over. His first IPL wicket was RCB captain Rajat Patidar. He also dismissed Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis. However, Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge attacked him heavily, scoring 27 runs from one over. Suthar did not feature again that season. Suthar Creates History Against Sri Lanka Suthar’s biggest impact came on the fifth day of the Test against Sri Lanka. During the second session, he triggered a major collapse by removing set batter Sonal Dinusha. He then dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in the same over before taking the final wicket of Keshara Nuwantha to finish Sri Lanka’s chase.

His figures were historic. Suthar recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in a Test match in Sri Lanka. He also became only the third Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test on Sri Lankan soil.

The left-arm spinner also broke Bishan Singh Bedi’s record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in an away Test. Suthar Becomes a Key Part of India’s Attack With Suthar making such a strong impact, Ravindra Jadeja has increasingly looked like the supporting spinner rather than the main threat. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, did not get much success or bowl a large number of overs in the first Test.

India could therefore consider bringing right-arm off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain into the XI for the next match. Suthar will be back in action when India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test, scheduled to begin on August 23 at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.