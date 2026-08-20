India could make a change to their bowling attack for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with Saransh Jain emerging as a strong option for his Test debut. India won the first Test in Galle comfortably, but Kuldeep Yadav’s disappointing outing could put his place in the playing XI under pressure. The 31-year-old Jain, who joined the squad as an injury replacement for Washington Sundar, could now get an opportunity.

Saransh Jain Likely to Get His Test Cap The Daily Jagran understands that India’s team management is seriously considering handing Saransh Jain his Test debut in the second and final match of the series. ALSO READ: WATCH: India Beat England By 118 Runs at Lord’s, Celebrations Bring Back Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic 2002 Moment The conditions in Colombo are expected to offer plenty of assistance to spin bowlers. Jain’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball could make him a useful addition as India look to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Kuldeep Yadav Under Pressure After Galle Test Kuldeep had a difficult outing in the series opener. He finished with match figures of 1/103 after bowling 25 overs. India’s pace attack, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, picked up five wickets between them. However, it was Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja who did most of the damage with the ball, taking 14 of Sri Lanka’s 20 wickets. With Kuldeep struggling to make an impact, the door could now open for Jain.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka’s Batting Crisis Deepens Ahead Of India Test As 3 Key Players Set To Miss Colombo Test Saransh Jain’s Strong First-Class Record Jain has built an impressive record in domestic cricket. In 54 first-class matches, he has scored 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75, including two centuries. He has also taken 188 wickets at an average of 27.30.

His performances in the previous Ranji Trophy season further strengthened his case. Jain claimed 30 wickets in just seven matches, making him one of the standout performers in the competition. Saransh Jain Shines on India A Tour of Sri Lanka Jain also made his presence felt during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka. In the second four-day match, he showed his value as an all-rounder by scoring an unbeaten 70 before producing a superb bowling performance. He followed up his impressive batting display with a six-wicket haul, underlining why he is now being considered for a place in India’s Test XI.

With the Colombo pitch expected to suit spin and Jain offering both batting depth and a wicket-taking option, India could hand him his long-awaited Test debut as they target a clean sweep against Sri Lanka.