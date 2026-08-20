Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold believes the pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club will decide whether India should stick with Kuldeep Yadav or bring in off-spinner Saransh Jain for the second Test.
India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by 165 runs. The second match begins in Colombo on Sunday, and Arnold feels India should wait until they get a proper look at the pitch during Friday’s practice session before making a decision.
Kuldeep took only one wicket in Galle, while Jain could make his Test debut if India decide to make the change.
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Jain comes into consideration with an impressive first-class record. The Indore-based spinner has taken 181 wickets and scored 2,223 runs in first-class cricket.
"Well, it is the left-handers who did really well for Sri Lanka, and hence, it does make sense to have an off-spinner coming in. But again, that decision should be left till tomorrow, as when you look at the pitch, it will dictate that (toss-up).
“It’s because if it looks like it is on the drier side and can turn early, in-line with the stumps, then Saransh Jain might be the option. But if it looks like it is on the flatter side and it can go deeper, then you will need Kuldeep and his guile to try and create the ruffles in the Sri Lankan betting line-up," Arnold said to IANS in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Thursday.
Sri Lanka’s top order remains a concern
Arnold also pointed out the problems facing Sri Lanka after their top order collapsed in both innings of the Galle Test. Sri Lanka were reduced to 90/5 in the first innings and then slipped to 47/4 in the second. Those early setbacks made it difficult for the hosts to put India under sustained pressure.
Sri Lanka were also without Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in Galle because of injuries. Their task has become even harder with Dinesh Chandimal now set to miss the Colombo Test after suffering a concussion.
Arnold believes Sri Lanka’s opening partnerships have been a long-standing problem.
"For Sri Lanka, though, yes, this issue has been around for a while. Out of all the Test-playing nations, Sri Lanka's opening partnership over the last few years has been the worst. They really haven't got many (good) stats.
“Even though Pathum Nissanka has been there and has been one of the better players, his partners have been moving around. Nishan Madushka, who has now played about 12-13 Test matches, other than the 200, hasn't really kicked on. So I think it's an area they really need to look at," noted Arnold.
Sri Lankan batters need more patience
Arnold also felt Sri Lanka’s batters were too aggressive against the new ball in Galle. He believes the conditions make batting difficult when the ball is hard, and the Sri Lankan top order did not show enough patience. Even Kamindu Mendis, despite his experience, was caught trying to attack too early.
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"When it comes to the top order, when the ball is hard, it does tend to do a bit. It's not easy to play your shots. I think the Sri Lankan top order were guilty of playing those shots way too early. Even Kamindu Mendis, who's experienced and scored lots of runs, fell into that trap as well.
"So that's a case of the pressure building or trying to dominate the bowlers a little too early, rather than showing the patience that's needed in the pitches here in Sri Lanka. When the ball gets softer, of course, the game changes a wee bit, and hence, it plays more into the batter's hands. If you see the older ball after 30-40 overs, not many wickets were picked up.
“Hence, that change we see year in and year out, we always keep in mind that you have to seize moments - that is when a wicket falls or when you have that hard ball. Sri Lanka do have an issue at the top of the order. At this stage, with some of the main players missing, it's up to the personnel to put it right – that means the personnel they have picked at the moment," elaborated Arnold.
Sri Lanka could add another spinner
Arnold also suggested that Sri Lanka could make a change to their bowling attack for the second Test. He believes they could leave out fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and bring in off-spinner Ramesh Mendis. That would give Sri Lanka two spinners and allow them to bowl shorter, more attacking spells.
"Well, for Sri Lanka to make changes, again, the pitch plays a part. The only change I can see is whether they go in with one seamer, leave Lahiru Kumara out, and bring Ramesh Mendis in so that the two spinners can bowl in shorter spells and stay fresh.
“I thought, comparing with the Indian spinners, the spells were too long because even as a spinner, you need to bowl with energy. If you get into a mode where you are just putting the ball across, you are not going to get anything. You need to deceive the batter in the air, and for that, you need body, etc. So, that might help their cause. But other than that, it comes down to application. Nothing structurally required."
Second Test could decide the series
India have the advantage after their convincing win in Galle, but Arnold believes the pitch could have a major say in the second Test.
India must decide whether Kuldeep’s variations are more valuable on the Colombo surface or whether Jain’s off-spin would be a better match-up against Sri Lanka’s left-handed batters. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, need their top order to show greater patience and their bowlers to stay fresh if they are to level the series.