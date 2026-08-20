India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by 165 runs. The second match begins in Colombo on Sunday, and Arnold feels India should wait until they get a proper look at the pitch during Friday’s practice session before making a decision.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold believes the pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club will decide whether India should stick with Kuldeep Yadav or bring in off-spinner Saransh Jain for the second Test.

Kuldeep took only one wicket in Galle, while Jain could make his Test debut if India decide to make the change.

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Jain comes into consideration with an impressive first-class record. The Indore-based spinner has taken 181 wickets and scored 2,223 runs in first-class cricket.

"Well, it is the left-handers who did really well for Sri Lanka, and hence, it does make sense to have an off-spinner coming in. But again, that decision should be left till tomorrow, as when you look at the pitch, it will dictate that (toss-up). “It’s because if it looks like it is on the drier side and can turn early, in-line with the stumps, then Saransh Jain might be the option. But if it looks like it is on the flatter side and it can go deeper, then you will need Kuldeep and his guile to try and create the ruffles in the Sri Lankan betting line-up," Arnold said to IANS in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s top order remains a concern

Arnold also pointed out the problems facing Sri Lanka after their top order collapsed in both innings of the Galle Test. Sri Lanka were reduced to 90/5 in the first innings and then slipped to 47/4 in the second. Those early setbacks made it difficult for the hosts to put India under sustained pressure.

Sri Lanka were also without Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in Galle because of injuries. Their task has become even harder with Dinesh Chandimal now set to miss the Colombo Test after suffering a concussion.