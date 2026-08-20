India may have won the first Test in Galle by 165 runs, but former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes there is one area the team needs to fix before the second Test.

India will face Sri Lanka again on August 23 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the big win has given India plenty of confidence, Karthik feels their second-innings batting was a concern.

Sri Lankan pacers exposed India

India were in a strong position after scoring 462 in their first innings. They then reduced Sri Lanka to 90/5, putting themselves in a position to finish the match quickly.

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But things changed when India came out to bat for the second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

The Indian batting order struggled and lost six wickets to Sri Lanka's pace bowlers. That caught Karthik's attention because Galle is usually a venue where spinners are expected to play the bigger role.

Karthik believes India cannot afford to repeat the same mistake in future Tests.