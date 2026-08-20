Ravichandran Ashwin feels Kuldeep Yadav could be facing a difficult situation under Test captain Shubman Gill. The former India spinner believes Gill may not see Kuldeep as his first-choice spinner. According to Ashwin, that has made things tough for Kuldeep, even though there has been no major drop in the left-arm wrist-spinner’s ability.

Kuldeep found himself behind Ravindra Jadeja and young spinner Manav Suthar during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. “We could comfortably see that Kuldeep Yadav was the third spinner in this bowling attack," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel. “When KL Rahul came out to lead the side when Shubman Gill was off the field, he brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. So you can see a couple of things from this. Maybe he is not the preferred priority for Shubman Gill as a captain. It is a very, very difficult situation that Kuldeep finds himself in," he added.

ALSO READ: 'Was Focusing On...': Manav Suthar Reveals Secret Behind 10-Wicket Haul vs Sri Lanka, WATCH Video Kuldeep bowled only 25 overs Kuldeep bowled just 25 overs in the first Test in Galle. In comparison, both Jadeja and Suthar bowled more than 20 overs in each innings. Ashwin pointed out that Kuldeep did have some issues during his spells. He started well in both innings but struggled to maintain the same control as the game progressed. However, Ashwin believes Kuldeep’s limited involvement cannot simply be blamed on the player. Ashwin defends Kuldeep Ashwin said Kuldeep’s skills have not suddenly disappeared. He also pointed out that the spinner has spent a long period on the sidelines and has not always been given enough responsibility when he gets an opportunity. “Did his skill go away? That must not have happened. You have kept him out game after game and even in the game he is given a chance, he is not used properly; it is not the player’s fault," Ashwin added.

ALSO READ: 'Sachin Wasn't As Strong As Virat': South Africa Legend Makes Bold Kohli vs Tendulkar Claim The comments also highlight the difference between Gill’s approach and that of KL Rahul. When Rahul took charge for a short period after Gill left the field, he quickly brought Kuldeep into the attack. Ashwin feels that could indicate that Rahul has greater confidence in the spinner. Kuldeep’s place under pressure Kuldeep has gradually lost his place across formats in recent months. Ashwin has previously spoken about how Kuldeep once looked like one of India’s main bowling options. That appears to have changed now, with the spinner struggling to get a regular run in the playing XI. His situation could become even more difficult ahead of the second Test. Reports suggest India could leave Kuldeep out and bring off-spinner Saransh Jain into the team for the match in Colombo on Sunday. For Kuldeep, the second Test could therefore become another important moment as he looks to regain his place and convince the team management of his value.