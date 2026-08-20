India’s young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar put in plenty of work before the Sri Lanka series, and that preparation paid off in the first Test in Galle.

The 22-year-old was playing only his second Test but delivered a match-winning performance. He picked up 10 wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Suthar took 6-55 in Sri Lanka’s second innings, finishing the match with figures of 10-101. His performance helped India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

ALSO READ: 'Sachin Wasn't As Strong As Virat': South Africa Legend Makes Bold Kohli vs Tendulkar Claim

Suthar practised with the Kookaburra ball



Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Suthar revealed that he spent a lot of time preparing with the Kookaburra ball after India’s match against Afghanistan.

He practised with the ball both at home and during net sessions so that he could adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible.

"I take cricket very seriously. My focus is to improve day to day when I go to practice. I practice as much as I can. My focus after the Afghanistan game was to adapt as soon as possible. I practised a lot with the Kookaburra ball. I practised in nets and at home. I was focusing on in-house games. It was very important," Suthar said.