Sri Lanka are facing a difficult selection call ahead of the series-deciding second Test against India in Colombo, with injuries leaving them without several key members of their batting order. The hosts are already 1-0 down after India’s 165-run win in Galle, and their task has now become even tougher. Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal have been ruled out, while Pathum Nissanka is still a major doubt for the Colombo Test, according to a Cricinfo report.

Mendis is continuing his recovery from a serious hamstring injury sustained during the early stages of the Lanka Premier League. Niroshan Dickwella was brought into the squad as his replacement and looks set to retain his place after making a useful contribution with an 80 in the first innings at Galle.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Spins A Web Around Sri Lanka With 10-Wicket Haul As India Win by 165 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead Chandimal, meanwhile, will miss the second Test because of the ICC’s concussion protocols. The batter was forced to leave the field on the fourth day of the Galle Test, meaning he must complete the mandatory seven-day recovery period before returning to action.

His absence gave Pasindu Sooriyabandara the opportunity to make his Test debut. Although he was dismissed for a duck in Sri Lanka’s second innings, the youngster is likely to get another chance as the hosts look for solutions to their depleted batting lineup.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Sends WTC Final Warning After India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Nissanka’s situation is less clear. The opener has been recovering from a wrist operation he underwent in June. While his rehabilitation has progressed further than Mendis’, he is still experiencing pain while batting in the nets, leaving his participation in Colombo uncertain.

Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten has already confirmed that Mendis is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of the severity of his hamstring injury, while Chandimal will not be available for the second Test. Despite the setbacks, Kirsten believes the situation could also provide an opportunity for players waiting in the wings. With several established names unavailable, Sri Lanka could be forced to turn to domestic performers and give them a chance to establish themselves at the international level.

Sri Lanka had initially named a squad only for the opening Test in Galle. The board is yet to announce the squad for the Colombo Test, meaning the team management still has room to make additions as it assesses the available options.