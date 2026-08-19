Manav Suthar was at the centre of India’s win. Playing only his second Test, the young left-arm spinner picked up 10 wickets in the match and played a key role in bowling Sri Lanka out for 206 on the fifth day.

The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and came on a significant occasion, with the Galle Test marking India’s 600th match in the longest format.

India captain Shubman Gill has made it clear that the World Test Championship final remains the team’s biggest target after their convincing 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle.

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Gill was pleased with the way his side handled the pressure, particularly with rain threatening to interrupt the game.

“Very satisfying win for us. We were in a comfortable position, but weren’t sure if the match would go on (because of the weather), but the team responded well. (On if the second innings batting performance concerns him) Not really,” Gill said while speaking to the host broadcasters.

India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings after choosing to attack and set Sri Lanka a target of 372. Gill, however, said the approach was deliberate given the uncertainty over how much play would be possible on the final two days.

“We wanted to get around 400 in the third innings. The wicket wasn’t easy to score runs at will, so we were looking to play more aggressively. Were unsure of how many overs we would be able to bowl on days four and five,” Gill added.

Sri Lanka started the final day on 84/4 and needed 288 more runs for an unlikely victory. They managed to survive for a while, but India’s bowlers eventually wrapped things up for 206.

Suthar took six wickets in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket match haul. His final wicket also came just minutes before heavy rain arrived at Galle, meaning India managed to finish the match before the weather could cause another interruption.