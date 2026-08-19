Suthar now holds the record for the best match figures by an Indian left-arm spinner in an overseas Test. The previous record belonged to former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who took 10 wickets for 194 runs against Australia at the WACA in December 1977.

The young left-arm spinner finished with 10 wickets for 131 runs from 45.2 overs. His six-wicket haul in Sri Lanka’s second innings played a major role in India’s victory and saw him enter the record books.

Manav Suthar produced a memorable performance in his first overseas Test, taking 10 wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test at Galle International Stadium.

Suthar’s figures of 6/55 in the second innings were also the best by an Indian left-arm spinner in an away Test, but he missed out on another record that has stood for 58 years.

That record belongs to Bapu Nadkarni, who took 6/43 against New Zealand in 1968.

While Suthar couldn’t surpass Nadkarni’s figures, his performance still ranks among the finest by an Indian left-arm spinner outside home conditions.

Suthar goes past Harbhajan, joins Ashwin in elite company

The 24-year-old also became the latest Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test in Sri Lanka.

Before Suthar, only Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin had achieved the feat. Interestingly, both of those performances also came at Galle.

Harbhajan took 10 wickets for 153 runs in 2008, while Ashwin claimed 10 wickets for 160 runs in 2015.

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Suthar went one better on both occasions, finishing with 10 for 131.

Three wickets in one over seal Suthar’s stunning spell

Suthar’s impact was not limited to his overall figures. He came close to a hat-trick twice during Sri Lanka’s chase.

On the final session of Day 4, he dismissed Lahiru Udara and concussion substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara with consecutive deliveries, putting himself on a hat-trick.

He couldn’t add another wicket with the next ball, but returned strongly on the fifth morning.

After going wicketless in the first session, Suthar struck in the second. He first removed the well-set Sonal Dinusha, who was caught at leg gully by Dhruv Jurel after making 84.

Prabath Jayasuriya walked in next and lasted only one delivery, with Suthar sending his stumps flying.

Lahiru Kumara survived the hat-trick delivery, but Suthar wasn’t finished yet. He returned later in the same over to have Kumara caught behind.

In his next over, Suthar conceded a boundary and two runs before getting the final wicket of Keshara Nuwantha.

That wicket completed his six-wicket haul and sealed a memorable 10-wicket match for the young spinner as India completed a convincing 165-run victory.