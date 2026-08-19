Manav Suthar produced a match-winning performance with the ball as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

The young left-arm spinner took 6/55 in Sri Lanka’s second innings to finish with 10 wickets in the match. Playing only his second Test, Suthar helped India bowl Sri Lanka out for 206 in 77.4 overs.

The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It also earned them 12 World Test Championship points on a memorable day, with the match marking India’s 600th Test.

Sri Lanka had shown plenty of fight after lunch on the fifth day, with Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha trying to keep the hosts in the game.

Dinusha was looking particularly comfortable and had moved to 84. Having already scored a century in the first innings, he was closing in on the chance to become only the second Sri Lankan batter to score two hundreds in the same Test.