Yashasvi Jaiswal was not involved in the action with the bat on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, but he still managed to make an impact.

The India opener tried to get inside Niroshan Dickwella’s head during Sri Lanka’s chase in Galle, and his little exchange with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter appeared to pay off.

Sri Lanka began the final day needing 288 more runs to win with six wickets in hand. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha had given India some problems in the morning session, putting together a 95-run partnership.

India finally got the breakthrough when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed de Silva for 59.

Dickwella then came out to bat. He had been one of Sri Lanka’s key performers in the first innings, scoring 80 off 115 balls after India had reduced the hosts to trouble early on.

India were well aware that removing him quickly could make their job much easier.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Spins A Web Around Sri Lanka With 10-Wicket Haul As India Win by 165 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead

During the 60th over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, Jaiswal started talking to Dickwella. What began as a light-hearted exchange soon turned into an attempt to tempt the Sri Lankan batter into playing an attacking shot.

Jaiswal's chat with Dickwella

Jaiswal reminded Dickwella about the shots he had played in the first innings and encouraged him to take on the bowler.

Jaiswal: “Come on, we need to see some sixes from you!”

Dickwella: “If you take me to the IPL…”

Jaiswal: “Hit some sixes, then I will.”

Next ball: Dickwella OUT!

Jaiswal played mind game very well. pic.twitter.com/XSP4ltdsdb — Kavish (@kavish_tvk) August 19, 2026

Here’s the entire conversation:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Come on, yaar! There were a lot of shots in the first innings. We need to see something.