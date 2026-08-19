Yashasvi Jaiswal was not involved in the action with the bat on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, but he still managed to make an impact.
The India opener tried to get inside Niroshan Dickwella’s head during Sri Lanka’s chase in Galle, and his little exchange with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter appeared to pay off.
Sri Lanka began the final day needing 288 more runs to win with six wickets in hand. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha had given India some problems in the morning session, putting together a 95-run partnership.
India finally got the breakthrough when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed de Silva for 59.
Dickwella then came out to bat. He had been one of Sri Lanka’s key performers in the first innings, scoring 80 off 115 balls after India had reduced the hosts to trouble early on.
India were well aware that removing him quickly could make their job much easier.
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During the 60th over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, Jaiswal started talking to Dickwella. What began as a light-hearted exchange soon turned into an attempt to tempt the Sri Lankan batter into playing an attacking shot.
Jaiswal's chat with Dickwella
Jaiswal reminded Dickwella about the shots he had played in the first innings and encouraged him to take on the bowler.
Jaiswal: “Come on, we need to see some sixes from you!”— Kavish (@kavish_tvk) August 19, 2026
Dickwella: “If you take me to the IPL…”
Jaiswal: “Hit some sixes, then I will.”
Next ball: Dickwella OUT!
Jaiswal played mind game very well. pic.twitter.com/XSP4ltdsdb
Here’s the entire conversation:
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Come on, yaar! There were a lot of shots in the first innings. We need to see something.
Niroshan Dickwella: Yes?
YB: Yes, I want to see. Come on, hit him there (pointing to square leg region).
ND: No requirement. I have no power.
YB: You have power, do it!
Dickwella then came back with an interesting response.
ND: Take me to IPL, then I will hit.
YB: We will, 100 per cent. Come on, hit a six and I will take you to the IPL.
Jaiswal’s words seemed to have had the desired effect.
Later in the same over, Dickwella went for a big shot but only managed to edge the ball through to the wicketkeeper. He was dismissed for 10 off 17 balls.
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Jaiswal could not hide his smile after seeing the wicket fall. His India teammates also joined in the celebrations, seemingly enjoying the fact that the opener’s little bit of banter had worked.
IND vs SL 1st Test
Coming back to the first Test, Manav Suthar picked up a 10-wicket haul as India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match by 165 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test match will take place from 23-27 August at SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.