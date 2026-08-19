India captain Shubman Gill backed the spinner Manav Suthar after his iconic performance in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium in Galle. Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan during India's last assignment, picked up a 10-wicket haul as the Men in Blue registered a 165-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series

Suthar, who got four fer in the first innings, finished with 6 for 55 in the second innings to complete 10 wickets in the Galle Test. Notably, this was his second successive five-for in as many games.

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"He has been bowling magnificently. Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time," Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

IND vs SL 1st Test

Coming back to the first Test match, Suthar's 10-wicket haul, followed by Devdutt Padikkal's run riot, helped India to complete a 165-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two Test match series.

Chasing an improbable 372, the hosts crumbled for 206 all out in 77.4 overs in the post-lunch session as Suthar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul en route to his impressive 6/55. He was well-supported by Prasidh Krishna, who bagged 2/16.