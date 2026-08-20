India’s Mixed Disability cricket team produced a memorable performance at Lord’s on Wednesday, beating England by 118 runs. The victory also brought back memories of Sourav Ganguly’s famous celebration at the same ground in 2002. After the win, members of the Indian team celebrated on the Lord’s balcony. One player removed his blazer, while another took off his shirt, reminding fans of Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration after India’s famous NatWest Trophy final win over England.\

England struggled badly in the chase and were bowled out for just 88 in 13.4 overs. Hilal Ahmad Wani was the star with the ball, taking 4/21 in his four overs. Jayesh Parmar also impressed, claiming 3/14 in only two overs.

Jonny Gale was England’s top scorer with 19 from 16 balls, while Angus Brown added 16 from 11. When did Ganguly celebrate like this at Lord's? The celebrations after the match naturally brought back memories of Ganguly’s famous moment at Lord’s in 2002. India had chased down 326 in the NatWest Trophy final after being in serious trouble at 146/5.

Ganguly had earlier set up the chase with a quick 60 from 43 balls, sharing a 106-run opening partnership with Virender Sehwag, who scored 45. After India lost wickets, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh turned the game around with a crucial 121-run partnership. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87, while Yuvraj scored 69 as India completed the chase with three balls left.

Ganguly’s decision to remove his shirt and wave it from the Lord’s balcony became one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket. Years later, his wife Dona Ganguly said that even Sourav felt he probably should not have done it. Still, she described the moment as a wonderful and emotional celebration. More than two decades later, the Indian mixed disability team created its own version of that famous Lord’s celebration. Their big win over England made the occasion even more special, giving Indian cricket another memorable moment at the historic venue.