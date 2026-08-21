India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule backed Kuldeep Yadav after his quiet outing in the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Bahutule said the left-arm wrist-spinner remains part of the team management’s plans for the second Test.

Kuldeep managed just one wicket after bowling 25 overs across the two innings in Galle. In comparison, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 14 wickets between them.

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However, Bahutule backed Kuldeep and said one average performance should not decide how the spinner is judged.

“He’s been bowling extremely well. It’s just the situation which arose in Galle, he had to play a different role. For me, he has always been a match-winner and he definitely is in the scheme of things,” Bahutule told the media here at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Why did Kuldeep Yadav struggle in the 1st Test?

According to Bahutule, the soft Kookaburra ball made life more difficult for wrist-spinners like Kuldeep. Once the ball loses its shine and becomes softer, finger spinners can still get more out of it by adjusting their pace.

“All the spinners are struggling with the soft ball. But for finger spinners (left-arm or off-spinners), it becomes easier. For a leg-spinner, it is that much harder because of the softness of the ball, the seam just goes down. “Finger spinners, you can manipulate the fingers and bowl with the speeds you want to bowl. It is a tough proposition for a (wrist) spinner. “So, I don’t think one game decides on the way he is performing and the way he is approaching. So, that’s all he had to adapt to and he tried his best to adapt to that role,” he explained.

The conditions in Galle also forced Kuldeep to change his approach as the pitch became slower with each passing day. Bahutule said the team had to keep assessing the pace and trajectory needed during different sessions.

“We had to see how the trajectory or the speeds work in every session. As the days went by and as there was a demand for different types of speeds and different types of trajectories, he definitely was making an effort to bowl that. “I think he was playing his role. So, he was operating as a wrist spinner in a way where obviously the wicket got slower and slower each day. But I’m sure he was bowling the way he normally bowls,” he said.

With India heading into the second Test, Kuldeep could still have an important role to play, with Bahutule making it clear that the spinner remains firmly in the team’s plans.

Has Kuldeep Yadav featured in India's practice session?

Kuldeep Yadav was part of India's training session, but the Kanpur-born spinner neither bowled nor batted. However, Saransh Jain, who is currently making speculations for his inclusion in the second Test, bowled a few overs to Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, and even squared up the former on a couple of occasions.