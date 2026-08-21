Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the squad for the second Test match against India, which is scheduled to take place from August 23 at SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo. The Island nation made two changes for the final Test, bringing in Sahan Arachchige and Kamil Mishara for the must-win clash.

India currently lead the two-match series 1-0 after securing a dominant 165-run victory in the opening Test in Galle.

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Arachchige has been added to the squad in place of Ramesh Mendis. The off-spin all-rounder has represented Sri Lanka in five ODIs and one T20I.

He was also among the standout performers for Sri Lanka A against India A last month. While leading the side, Arachchige scored 209 runs, finishing second on the run-scoring charts behind India’s Sai Sudharsan, who made 332 runs.

Mishara has been brought in to strengthen the top order. He replaces Nishan Fernando, who struggled to make an impact in the first Test in Galle.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara will continue to be part of the squad after coming in for the injured Dinesh Chandimal. Sri Lanka now face a must-win contest in the second Test as they look to level the series against Shubman Gill-led India.