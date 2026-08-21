Joe Root added another major achievement to his remarkable Test career during the England vs Pakistan 1st Test match as the England batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket.
Root reached the milestone during England’s second innings in the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. The England captain scored a composed 66 off 112 balls, taking his number of Test fifties to 68. He now sits level with Tendulkar at the top of the list.
Root delivers when England need him
Root came to the crease with England in trouble at 48/2 after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings. He then put together an important partnership with Jordan Cox to take the pressure off the hosts.
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The pair added 150 runs from 204 balls, helping England move ahead of Pakistan’s first-innings score.
Root looked comfortable throughout his innings. He punished loose deliveries and regularly found the gaps, finishing with 10 boundaries. His drives and cuts were particularly effective against Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad.
His innings eventually came to an end when Shahzad trapped him LBW. Root tried to work a delivery that moved in towards him, but missed the ball completely and was struck on the knee roll. England reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed three reds, confirming the on-field call.
Although Root missed out on a bigger score, his 66 proved valuable as England strengthened their position in the Test.
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Root matches Tendulkar’s record
Root reached 68 Test half-centuries in far fewer matches than Tendulkar. He took 33 fewer Tests to reach the mark, underlining just how consistently he has scored fifties throughout his career.
Here's the list of batters with the most Test half-centuries:
|Player
|Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1989-2013
|200
|329
|15,921
|53.78
|51
|68
|Joe Root
|England
|2012-2026
|167*
|305
|14,180
|50.64
|41
|68
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|1995-2013
|166
|280
|13,289
|55.37
|45
|58
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|1995-2012
|168
|287
|13,378
|51.85
|41
|62
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|1996-2012
|164
|286
|13,288
|52.31
|36
|63
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|1994-2015
|164
|280
|11,867
|51.37
|30
|66
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|2000-2015
|134
|233
|12,400
|57.40
|38
|52
|Allan Border
|Australia
|1978-1994
|156
|265
|11,174
|50.56
|27
|63
|Alastair Cook
|England
|2006-2018
|161
|291
|12,472
|45.35
|33
|57
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|1997-2014
|149
|252
|11,814
|49.84
|34
|50
Earlier in his career, Root was often criticised for not converting enough starts into hundreds. However, he gradually worked on his game and became much more effective at turning good starts into big scores.
That change has played a major role in Root becoming one of the most prolific Test batters of his generation. Now, with 68 half-centuries to his name, he has another piece of Test history to share with Tendulkar.