Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh has taken a cheeky dig at South African great AB de Villiers after the latter made a strong comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

De Villiers, speaking on his YouTube channel, said he believes Kohli was better than Tendulkar when it came to batting in challenging overseas conditions.

The former South Africa batter praised Tendulkar for showing that players from the subcontinent could succeed in seaming and bouncy conditions. However, he felt Kohli took that legacy forward and raised the standard even further.

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“I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn’t as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar,” he said.