Australia have made one change to their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, with Matt Renshaw set to open alongside Travis Head at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Cricket Australia confirmed the change on Friday, a day before the Test begins.

Renshaw has replaced Jake Weatherald at the top of the order after Weatherald struggled in the opening Test. He managed scores of 23 and 0 across the two innings as Australia suffered a surprise defeat against Bangladesh.

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The upcoming Test will mark Renshaw’s return to the format after more than three years. His last Test appearance came against India in 2023, when he batted in the middle order.

However, Renshaw is now set to return to the role he knows well. He made his Test debut as an opener during the 2016-17 season and will once again partner Head at the top of Australia’s batting order.

There are no other changes to the Australian XI from the first Test.

Australia will be looking to bounce back after Bangladesh produced a strong performance to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

“A lot of people jump to say that ‘You have to win everything’ – and obviously we hope we do,” Cummins told reporters. “Particularly home Test matches, we pride ourselves on winning as many as we can.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team did not play at its best in the opening Test but gave credit to Bangladesh for their performance.

“We were nowhere near our best. But I think Bangladesh played really well. They’re a really good cricket team,” Australian captain added.

Australia had also considered going with four fast bowlers for the second Test, which could have meant leaving experienced spinner Nathan Lyon out of the XI.

“Trying to give it another day to see whether it’s four quicks or a spinner,” Cummins had initially said.

The team has ultimately decided to stick with Nathan Lyon despite the pace-friendly surface. The off-spinner will retain his place as Australia look to level the two-Test series in Mackay.

Australia playing XI

Matthew Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood