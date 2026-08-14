India Test captain Shubman Gill hinted at the playing XI for the first Test match against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in Galle on August 15. Gill, who is leading the Test side for the first time, confirmed that the Men in Blue will likely go with three spinners and two fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj is certain to lead the pace attack, but the team is yet to decide who will partner him.

Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are competing for the second pacer’s spot, and Gill admitted that it is a difficult call.

Sri Lanka have picked five fast bowlers, including an all-rounder, for the opening Test, which could suggest that the Galle pitch may offer some help to the pacers. India, however, appear ready to put their faith in spin.

ALSO READ: 'You Need To Keep Trying...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Jasprit Bumrah's Unavailability For Sri Lanka Test Series

Manav Suthar is likely to join Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. His inclusion would also give India more batting depth, with the team potentially having a batter at No. 8.

“Manav Suthar has the potential to be a good number eight. He is a very good bowler and, with backing and confidence, he will do really well here. Both Prasidh and Gurnoor have been very good. Prasidh has been bowling the best I have seen. It is a tough decision,” said Shubman Gill ahead of 1st Test.

Saransh Jain could miss out, with Sri Lanka not having many left-handed batters in their top order. India could therefore go into the Test with three left-arm spinners.

ALSO READ: VVS Laxman In Line For Big BCCI Role Amid Speculation Over India Head Coach And Selection Setup

What Shubman Gill said about the second pacer

Gill praised both Gurnoor and Prasidh while speaking about the battle for the second pacer’s spot.

He said Gurnoor has impressed with his pace and ability to get bounce, but Prasidh has also bowled extremely well in recent sessions, including during the warm-up game.

"Gurnoor Brar is excellent as he can extract bounce with the old ball at a good pace. But Prasidh Krishna is bowling well of late as we have seen in the warm-up match. So it's a tough call: Shubman Gill on second pacer alongside Mohammed Siraj," added Gill.

Gill’s comments suggest that Prasidh could have the edge for the first Test, although the final decision is yet to be made.

India's probable playing XI for the Galle Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.