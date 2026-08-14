Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a heated exchange on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday. The incident took place late in Bangladesh’s first innings when Starc objected to Mehidy running through the protected area of the pitch during his follow-through. The two players exchanged a few words before umpire Kumar Dharmasena stepped in to settle the situation.

The incident happened in the 103rd over. Mehidy pushed a wide delivery towards point and quickly set off for a single. While completing the run, he ran through the central part of the pitch. Starc immediately spoke to the Bangladesh batter. His words were picked up by the stump microphone. “It’s my follow-through, not your follow-through. Get off the wicket,” Starc was heard saying. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) Mehidy appeared to tell Starc that he was watching the ball and did not realise he was running into the bowler’s path. Dharmasena then intervened and appeared to remind the batter about the rules regarding the protected area of the pitch. What rules say about the incident? Under the Laws of Cricket, a batter can be warned if they deliberately or unnecessarily damage the protected area. If the offence is repeated after a first-and-final warning, the batting side can face consequences, including the dismissal of the runs and five penalty runs being awarded to the fielding team.

However, no such penalty was given on this occasion. Mehidy’s single was allowed to stand. Ricky Ponting's take on the incident Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was on commentary, also felt that Mehidy had not deliberately damaged the pitch. According to Ponting, the batter was concentrating on the ball and only realised where he had run after looking up.

Starc’s frustration may also have been influenced by Australia’s position in the match. Bangladesh finished the day on 351/6, taking a 153-run lead. Starc's performance on Day 2 Starc bowled 21 overs during the day, the second-most by an Australian bowler, and finished with figures of 2/68. He also moved past India great Kapil Dev to become the 11th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.