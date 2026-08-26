The latest ranking marks a major milestone in Starc’s career. The Australian has spent years among the world’s best Test bowlers, but the No. 1 spot had remained out of his reach.

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Bumrah, who has 862 points, has slipped to second place, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry is third with 861 points.

Starc moved up two places to take the top spot after an impressive performance against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mackay. The left-arm pacer picked up 10 wickets in the match and now has 872 rating points.

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has dethroned India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to become the number one Test bowler in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.

His brilliant outing against Bangladesh finally changed that. Starc produced a match-winning spell in Mackay and took full advantage of the opportunity to move past Bumrah and Henry.

The 36-year-old has also been Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Bumrah Slips to Second

Bumrah had been a regular presence at the top of the Test bowling rankings since first reaching the No. 1 position in February 2024.

However, with the Indian pacer not featuring in the ongoing World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka, he has now lost his place at the summit.

Starc’s rise means Bumrah will have to wait for another opportunity to reclaim the top position.

Cummins, Lyon Also Move Up

Starc is not the only Australian bowler to make progress in the latest rankings.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has moved up one place to fourth after taking six wickets against Bangladesh. Nathan Lyon has also climbed two spots and is now back inside the top 10 at No. 10.

Matt Henry remains third, just one rating point behind Bumrah.

England Pacers Make Big Gains

England’s Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue have also made significant jumps after their impressive performances against Pakistan in the first Test at Headingley.

Robinson moved up 15 places to 11th, while Tongue climbed 16 spots to reach 17th. The two pacers played a major role in England’s dominant win, sharing 16 wickets between them.

Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya have also gained five places each in the latest rankings.

Meanwhile, India’s Mohammed Siraj has dropped four places, while Ravindra Jadeja has slipped three spots.

Harry Brook Still Leads Batting Rankings

There has been little change at the top of the Test batting rankings.

England’s Harry Brook continues to hold the No. 1 position, followed by teammate Joe Root at No. 2. Australia’s Steve Smith and Travis Head remain third and fourth respectively.

India’s Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has made a strong jump. The wicketkeeper-batter has climbed six places to joint-seventh after scoring a quick half-century in the second innings against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pant is now level with Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, giving India a strong presence inside the top 10 of the Test batting rankings.