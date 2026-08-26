India suffered a massive injury scare during the fourth day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka as Mohammed Siraj was forced to leave the field with a suspected rib injury.

The incident took place during the 11th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings, after India enforced the follow-on.

How Mohammed Siraj got injured?

Manav Suthar bowled a slightly short delivery to Pasindu Suriyabandara. The Sri Lankan batter went for a slog-sweep, but the ball took the top edge and flew towards deep mid-wicket.

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Siraj, who was stationed in the deep, quickly ran towards the ball and made a full-length dive in an attempt to complete the catch. He managed to get his hands to it but could not hold on.

The pacer landed heavily and immediately looked in pain. Siraj was seen holding his ribs as the Indian medical team came onto the field to check on him.

He was eventually helped off the field and later received further treatment in the Indian dugout. The BCCI is yet to provide an official update on the extent of his injury.

Before leaving the field, Siraj had already picked up the wicket of Lahiru Udara in Sri Lanka’s second innings.

Sri Lanka 83/2 At Lunch

Sri Lanka reached 83/2 at lunch on Day 4 after India enforced the follow-on.

India had earlier declared their first innings at 503/9, while Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 in their first innings. The hosts therefore still need 130 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Saransh Jain was among the wickets during the morning session, finishing with figures of 2/69. However, Sri Lanka’s lower order put up some resistance before the final wicket fell.

Young batter Sonal Dinusha was the standout performer for Sri Lanka. He scored 103 runs to bring up his second century before becoming the final wicket to fall in the first innings.

With Sri Lanka still trailing by a significant margin, India remain in a strong position in the second Test. However, Siraj’s injury will be a concern for the visitors, particularly with the match still having plenty of cricket left.