Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar raised concerns over the on-field behaviour of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Notably, the duo was recently involved in an on-field verbal spat with Sri Lanka A and Sri Lanka players, respectively, during India's games.

Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated incident with a Sri Lanka A player during the tri-series in June. Jaiswal, meanwhile, found himself in trouble during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka after an ugly confrontation with pacer Asitha Fernando on the opening day at the SSC Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Manjrekar, who has been working as a commentator and cricket expert since retiring from the game, took to X on Wednesday, August 26, to express his disappointment. He urged both the ICC and the BCCI to take stronger action against such incidents.

Jaiswal was fined 25% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday for his conduct. However, the Indian batter escaped a ban.

One can clearly see, Jaiswal was going to the dressing room. Someone (may be Asitha) from the Lankan huddle said some thing which prompted Jaiswal to return and exchange words. Apparently there were some physical contact as well. Whatever, these things should be avoided.…

According to Manjrekar, ignoring this kind of behaviour could send the wrong message to young cricketers and may encourage them to repeat similar incidents in the future.

Dear @icc & @bcci…

Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too. 🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 26, 2026

“Dear @icc & @bcci… Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Manjrekar tweeted.

The ICC also took action against Asitha for his role in the incident involving Jaiswal.

The confrontation began after Asitha celebrated Jaiswal’s dismissal aggressively during the morning session. Jaiswal reacted to the celebration and turned back towards the Sri Lankan pacer. The two then moved towards each other before their teammates stepped in and separated them. The ICC subsequently sanctioned both players for their involvement in the incident.