Dehari is a promising young pacer known for his raw pace and aggressive bowling. He has reportedly clocked speeds of up to 140 km/h, earning him the local nickname ‘Bastar’s Rabada’, a reference to South African fast-bowling star Kagiso Rabada.

The young prodigy has given hope to cricketers in the state as his journey from a remote place of Bastar to the cricket development program has inspired many upcoming youngsters in Chhattisgarh.

Rudra Pratap Dehari, a young fast-bowling talent hailing from Katekalyan in Dantewada district of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is in the news since he has successfully booked a place for himself in the Mumbai Indians development team.

His cricketing journey began with local tennis-ball tournaments, where he developed his pace and competitive instincts before progressing through the Chhattisgarh U-19 circuit.

His performances continued to attract attention at a higher level, particularly during the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League (CCPL).

Representing the Bilaspur Bulls, Dehari produced an impressive campaign, claiming 15 wickets and establishing himself as one of the promising pace-bowling talents from the state.

Mumbai Indians Development Team Selection

Dehari was able to impress with his performances enough to find a place within the Mumbai Indians set-up, with his selection for the development team marking his first big breakthrough in cricket.

As part of this project, Dehari was sent to South Africa in August 2026, where he was able to undergo training and play in an international cricket environment.

ALSO READ: Anaya Bangar Cleared To Play Women’s Cricket In Australia After Gender-Affirming Surgery

Inspiration For Bastar

The ascent of Dehari has not only made him a renowned figure but also someone who brings pride to Bastar. His journey from Katekalyan to a world-class opportunity in South Africa has encouraged the young cricketers coming from that region, as opportunities at the higher level remained limited for youngsters.