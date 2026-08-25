India bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on Rishabh Pant’s injury after the wicketkeeper-batter missed Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Pant was hit on his left wrist/forearm by a short delivery from Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara on Day 1. However, it is now his right shoulder that is causing concern. Will Rishabh Pant feature on Day 4? Speaking after the end of play on Day 3, Morkel said Pant’s right shoulder was badly bruised and his movement was restricted when he tried to warm up before the day’s play. The India team will monitor his condition, but there is hope that Pant could return behind the stumps on Day 4.

“His right shoulder is badly bruised. When he tried warm up this morning, his movement was restricted. They’ll be monitoring him tonight. Hopefully he’ll be behind the stumps tomorrow.” - Morne Morkel on Rishabh Pant. Who Fielded In Place Of Rishabh Pant? Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan took the field in Pant’s absence on Day 3. Sarfaraz was recently added to India’s squad as Sai Sudharsan’s replacement. He was particularly active at short leg and kept the energy high throughout the day. His constant chatter also appeared to unsettle Sri Lankan batters, with captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella among those dismissed during the day.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sarfaraz Khan’s Sledging Gets Under Sri Lanka Captain’s Skin Before Crucial Dismissal, WATCH VIDEO Dhananjaya was the first to get involved with Sarfaraz. Just before Manav Suthar was about to bowl, movement behind the bowler’s arm forced the Sri Lankan captain to stop. Sarfaraz, who was standing at short leg, then spoke to Dhananjaya and asked him not to worry about the movement behind the screen. A few deliveries later, Dhananjaya was dismissed. India vs Sri Lanka: What Happened On Day 3? Sri Lanka reached 265/8 when rain forced an early end to play on Day 3 of the second and final Test. The hosts were still 238 runs behind India’s huge first-innings total of 503/9 declared when play was stopped. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha Stands Tall As Sri Lanka Frustrate India On Day 3 Sonal Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, while Lahiru Kumara was on eight at the other end. Pasindu Sooriyabandara was another major contributor for Sri Lanka, scoring 80. India’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the day. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar picked up three wickets each as Sri Lanka struggled to build partnerships. With two wickets still remaining, India will look to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings quickly on Day 4 and strengthen their position in the second Test.

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