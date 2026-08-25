Sri Lanka looked close to being bowled out when they resumed after tea at 216 for seven. However, Dinusha once again showed plenty of patience and made sure India had to work hard for every wicket.

Sri Lanka still need 38 more runs to avoid the follow-on after India posted 503 for nine in their first innings.

Sonal Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, while Lahiru Kumara was on eight when rain and bad light brought an early end to the day’s play.

Sri Lanka’s lower order continued to frustrate India on the third day of the second Test as the hosts reached 265 for eight at stumps in Colombo on Tuesday.

The left-hander completed his half-century from 84 balls. It was his third 50-plus score in as many innings in the series.

Prasidh Krishna tried to unsettle him with short balls and yorkers, while the Indian spinners kept changing their lines. But Dinusha stayed calm and managed to survive the pressure.

He has now spent more than 200 minutes at the crease and remains unbeaten.

Nuwantha, Kumara Give Dinusha Good Support

Dinusha also got useful support from Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara.

Nuwantha and Dinusha added 57 runs for the eighth wicket. Nuwantha faced 74 balls before his dismissal.

Kumara then joined Dinusha and the pair added another 35 runs for the ninth wicket. Kumara faced 50 balls and spent 65 minutes at the crease.

India would have expected to finish the innings quickly after reducing Sri Lanka to 216 for seven, but the lower-order resistance has changed the mood of the visitors.

India Made Four Strikes After Lunch

India had a much better middle session after Sri Lanka made a solid start in the morning.

The visitors picked up four wickets after lunch while giving away only 86 runs.

Manav Suthar gave India the first breakthrough when Dhananjaya de Silva edged one towards KL Rahul at first slip. Rahul could not hold on at the first attempt but completed the catch on the rebound.

Ravindra Jadeja then removed Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who had looked very comfortable during his 80-run knock.

Jadeja bowled one close to the batter’s body. Sooriyabandara tried to guide it towards point but missed the ball completely, with his stumps being hit.

Two runs later, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Niroshan Dickwella. The batter got an edge to a delivery down the leg side and Dhruv Jurel completed the catch.

Sooriyabandara And Mendis Frustrate India

Sri Lanka had started the day on eight for two but recovered well thanks to Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis.

The pair added 87 runs for the third wicket and kept the Indian bowlers away for almost two hours.

Sooriyabandara, playing only his second Test, looked confident against both pace and spin. He reached his maiden Test fifty from 76 balls.

Mendis also showed his attacking side when he hit Suthar for a six over mid-wicket.

India finally got the breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna produced another sharp delivery aimed at Mendis. The batter tried to pull it but hit the ball straight to Jadeja at mid-wicket.

Prasidh Gives India Early Hope

India had begun the day on a positive note by removing overnight batter Kamil Mishara.

Prasidh produced a sharp rising delivery that Mishara could only fend towards the wicketkeeper. Jurel took the catch and Mishara was dismissed for 19.

The breakthrough gave India hope of finishing the innings quickly, but Sooriyabandara and Mendis had other plans.

There were also a few heated exchanges during the morning session, with Sarfaraz Khan, who was on the field as a substitute for Rishabh Pant, and Siraj involved in verbal exchanges with the Sri Lankan batters.

India Still In Control, But Sri Lanka Fight On

India remain firmly in control of the Test, but the late resistance from Dinusha and Sri Lanka’s lower order will be a source of frustration.

With only two wickets left, India will now look to finish the innings quickly on the fourth morning and put Sri Lanka under further pressure.