A day after India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando were punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their on-field altercation, another Sri Lankan player has been sanctioned during the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.
According to an ICC release on Tuesday, Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been handed an official reprimand for his conduct after being dismissed in Sri Lanka’s first innings.
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Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”
Jayasuriya was dismissed by India spinner Manav Suthar on the final ball of the second day. While walking back to the pavilion, he struck the boundary wedges with his bat.
The Sri Lankan spinner has also received one demerit point, which has been added to his disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.
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Jaiswal and Fernando punished
Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees for their altercation on Day 1. Both players were found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.
The two players breached Article 2.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”
Jaiswal and Fernando have also received one demerit point each.
The incident took place after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal during the 17th over of India’s first innings.
As Jaiswal walked back towards the dressing room, he took a detour and approached Fernando. The two exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal.
Jaiswal then leaned in as well, resulting in the two players making head-to-head contact.