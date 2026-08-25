A day after India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando were punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their on-field altercation, another Sri Lankan player has been sanctioned during the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

According to an ICC release on Tuesday, Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been handed an official reprimand for his conduct after being dismissed in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

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Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Jayasuriya was dismissed by India spinner Manav Suthar on the final ball of the second day. While walking back to the pavilion, he struck the boundary wedges with his bat.

The Sri Lankan spinner has also received one demerit point, which has been added to his disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.