India's 15-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already making his presence felt in the Duleep Trophy 2026. The young left-hander is representing East Zone in their first quarter-final against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru.

Vaibhav could not make a big impact with the bat in the first innings, scoring eight runs from six balls. However, he made up for it with the ball on Day 3.

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The teenager picked up two wickets in his second over of North East Zone’s second innings, putting East Zone in a strong position to complete an innings victory.

Two Wickets In One Over

Vaibhav, who is also East Zone’s vice-captain, got his first wicket on the second delivery of his second over.

Kishan Lyngdoh tried to hit the youngster for a big shot but ended up being caught by substitute fielder Denish Das.

Imliwati Lemtur came in next and started with a boundary off the very first ball he faced. But his stay at the crease was short-lived.

On the fifth delivery of the over, Lemtur edged the ball behind and was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, giving Vaibhav his second wicket.

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Picks up 2⃣ wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well. 🙌



North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026 East Zone Post 467 While Vaibhav could only manage eight runs with the bat, East Zone put up a massive 467 in their first innings. Bengal batters Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed led the way with centuries on the opening day, helping East Zone build a huge total.