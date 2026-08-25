Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his thoughts on the heated exchange between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando during the second Test. Chopra offered a balanced view of the incident. He agreed with commentator Harsha Bhogle’s old-school view that Jaiswal could have simply walked away, but also questioned whether the Indian batter can be blamed for reacting after facing repeated banter and send-offs.

What was the incident? The incident happened in the 17th over of India’s innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The Indian batter walked towards the Sri Lankan pacer and the two exchanged words. Fernando then moved his head towards Jaiswal. Jaiswal leaned forward as well, and the two ended up making head-to-head contact. ALSO READ: 'You’re Not Going To...': Rahul Dravid Passes Massive Verdict On India's WTC Final Chances Chopra Questions Who Was Right Chopra was responding to a Cricbuzz video featuring Harsha Bhogle titled ‘Did Jaiswal cross the line?’. Bhogle had suggested that Jaiswal should have stepped away from the confrontation. Chopra, however, felt there was more to the incident and said people should consider what was said between the two players before judging Jaiswal. “Harsha Bhogle comes from an old-school philosophy of cricket. He felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal got too close to Asitha Fernando and, in a heated moment like that, the right thing to do is to simply walk away. But Jaiswal chose to react. Now I’m wondering: who is right? Can both of them be right?” Aakash Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Squad: Brydon Carse Out Of 2nd Test After Derby Nightclub Incident, 21-Year-Old Called Up Jaiswal Has Faced Constant Banter Chopra pointed out that Jaiswal has been involved in plenty of verbal exchanges during the ongoing Test series. According to him, some of the comments directed at the Indian batter have gone too far. “There is constant banter and plenty of send-offs aimed at Jaiswal, and sometimes it crosses the line and goes below the belt. Jaiswal, though, is someone who likes to give it back and take on the challenge,” he added. Chopra also spoke about how the younger generation of cricketers tends to deal with such situations differently. He said players like Jaiswal are more willing to respond immediately rather than let the matter go. Chopra Highlights Change In Approach “This is a new way of doing things. Otherwise, I would say, let Yashasvi go as well, let him leave, and after a few days, the matter would be over. But our youth, this new generation, says, ‘Why should I wait? If you have said something about me, I will prove right now, today, whether it is right or wrong. I will show you.’ That’s the new way of actually approaching the world and content,” Aakash Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

Chopra ultimately felt that both players had their own reasons for reacting the way they did. “Both the guys have shared their opinions in this Banter. Both are correct in their respective positions,” he concluded. Jaiswal And Fernando Fined The incident also resulted in disciplinary action from the match officials. Both Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point each. Neither player had committed an offence in the previous 24 months.