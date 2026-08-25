Punjab Kings vice-captain Shashank Singh has named Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Bumrah has been with Mumbai Indians since making his IPL debut in 2013.
He has played 158 matches for the franchise and taken 187 wickets. However, his 2026 season was not among his best, as he managed only four wickets in 13 matches.
PBKS shared a video on X on Tuesday in which Shashank was asked to blind-rank some of the biggest names in IPL bowling history.
No stats. No second thoughts. 😮💨— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 25, 2026
Shashank paaji blind ranks some of the IPL’s greatest bowlers! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oQmUYoTkB4
Bumrah was Shashank’s No. 1 choice. He placed Sunil Narine second and his PBKS teammate Yuzvendra Chahal third. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was fourth, while Rashid Khan completed his top five.
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Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, but that did not stop Shashank from placing him below Bumrah and Narine.
Rashid, meanwhile, has been with Gujarat Titans since 2022. He is the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket and also holds the record for most wickets in T20Is. In the IPL, he has taken 179 wickets in 153 matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
Narine has been one of the most successful overseas bowlers in IPL history. He is the only player to win the IPL Most Valuable Player award three times and the only overseas bowler to cross the 200-wicket mark in the tournament.
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Bhuvneshwar is also among the IPL’s leading wicket-takers and is the only fast bowler to have reached 200 wickets in the league. He had an excellent IPL 2026 campaign, taking 28 wickets in 16 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
His performances played a major part in RCB winning their second straight IPL title, with Bhuvneshwar finishing the season as the second-highest wicket-taker.