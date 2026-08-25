Punjab Kings vice-captain Shashank Singh has named Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Bumrah has been with Mumbai Indians since making his IPL debut in 2013.

He has played 158 matches for the franchise and taken 187 wickets. However, his 2026 season was not among his best, as he managed only four wickets in 13 matches.

PBKS shared a video on X on Tuesday in which Shashank was asked to blind-rank some of the biggest names in IPL bowling history.

No stats. No second thoughts. 😮‍💨



Shashank paaji blind ranks some of the IPL’s greatest bowlers! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/oQmUYoTkB4 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 25, 2026

Bumrah was Shashank’s No. 1 choice. He placed Sunil Narine second and his PBKS teammate Yuzvendra Chahal third. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was fourth, while Rashid Khan completed his top five.

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, but that did not stop Shashank from placing him below Bumrah and Narine.

Rashid, meanwhile, has been with Gujarat Titans since 2022. He is the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket and also holds the record for most wickets in T20Is. In the IPL, he has taken 179 wickets in 153 matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.