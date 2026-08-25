Former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar as received permission to play women’s Community Cricket in Australia after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in March earlier this year.
Anaya, who is the daughter of former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, said the clearance means a lot to her after she feared that her cricket career was over.
“It is a great day for me especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya told The Indian Express.
Anaya Can Start Playing Community Cricket
Cricket Australia has cleared Anaya to play Community Cricket immediately. This includes Premier Cricket competitions across Australia’s states and territories.
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According to Cricket Australia’s policy, Premier Cricket comes under Community Cricket and is therefore different from Elite Cricket.
Anaya played age-group cricket for Mumbai and shared the dressing room with Test players Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan.
However, her eligibility for Elite Cricket, including the Women’s Big Bash League, will depend on her meeting Cricket Australia’s transgender and gender diverse player policy.
Will Anaya play Elite Cricket as well?
Under Cricket Australia’s ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’, a player’s serum testosterone must remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to be eligible for Elite Cricket.
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The International Cricket Council introduced its own policy in 2023, which prevents transgender women who have gone through male puberty from playing in the elite women’s international game.
Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge informed Anaya that her eligibility for Elite Cricket would be considered from March 2027.
“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements.”
Until then, Anaya can continue playing Community Cricket in Australia.
“Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” Partridge stated.
What is BCCI's take on Transgender Players?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not currently have a specific policy regarding transgender women playing women’s domestic cricket.
A senior BCCI official told The Indian Express that the board is yet to take a formal decision on the matter.
“When it comes to ICC, they have said no to it. BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time board had come up with such a case of trans woman, the board is yet to formally take a stand on it. Especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,” the BCCI official said.
Anaya said she had contacted the BCCI last year to ask about the eligibility rules but has not received a response.
Anaya Had Earlier Asked BCCI, ICC To Discuss Policy
In June 2025, Anaya posted on Instagram asking for a meeting with officials from the BCCI and ICC. She wanted to discuss a policy for transgender athletes based on scientific data rather than what she described as ‘outdated perceptions’.
She also said she had taken part in a research project conducted by the Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport. The project looked at the impact of hormone therapy on areas including her strength, stamina, hormone levels and glucose levels.
Anaya said Cricket Australia took the time to examine her case and study the documents she provided.
“After I published my athlete testing report and everything else, the BCCI stayed quiet about it. Whereas Cricket Australia, they actually read my report, went through all my medical history and had a proper team assessing my case. I approached Cricket Australia and then they gave me clearance to play in terms of fairness and inclusivity. They (CA) asked for my blood test report, testosterone test report. They asked for the papers for the surgeries that I’ve done. They asked me for my Manchester University report which I had published over a year ago. If everything goes well and I perform then I have a chance to play in the WBBL,” Anaya said.
Where will Anaya play now?
Anaya is still recovering from her surgery but has already started looking for a club in Australia.
She said the Cricket Australia clearance has given her the opportunity to return to the sport she feared she would never play again.
“I genuinely couldn’t believe that I’ll be able to play ever again. Because of Cricket Australia and its progressive and inclusive policies, which focus on fairness and inclusion in women’s sport for trans women, this is a huge milestone, not just for me, but for other athletes like me who want to try, but aren’t because they have to either choose the sport or choose transition,” Anaya said.