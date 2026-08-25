Cricket Australia has cleared Anaya to play Community Cricket immediately. This includes Premier Cricket competitions across Australia’s states and territories.

“It is a great day for me especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya told The Indian Express.

Anaya, who is the daughter of former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, said the clearance means a lot to her after she feared that her cricket career was over.

Former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar as received permission to play women’s Community Cricket in Australia after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in March earlier this year.

According to Cricket Australia’s policy, Premier Cricket comes under Community Cricket and is therefore different from Elite Cricket.

Anaya played age-group cricket for Mumbai and shared the dressing room with Test players Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan.

However, her eligibility for Elite Cricket, including the Women’s Big Bash League, will depend on her meeting Cricket Australia’s transgender and gender diverse player policy.

Will Anaya play Elite Cricket as well?

Under Cricket Australia’s ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’, a player’s serum testosterone must remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to be eligible for Elite Cricket.

The International Cricket Council introduced its own policy in 2023, which prevents transgender women who have gone through male puberty from playing in the elite women’s international game.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge informed Anaya that her eligibility for Elite Cricket would be considered from March 2027.

“Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy’s eligibility requirements.”

Until then, Anaya can continue playing Community Cricket in Australia.

“Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” Partridge stated.

What is BCCI's take on Transgender Players?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not currently have a specific policy regarding transgender women playing women’s domestic cricket.

A senior BCCI official told The Indian Express that the board is yet to take a formal decision on the matter.