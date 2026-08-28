South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has openly criticised Cricket Australia’s decision to allow transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar to play community cricket in Australia, with a possible route to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in the future. Marizanne Kapp slammed Cricket Australia Kapp, who has played four Tests, 162 ODIs and 126 T20Is for South Africa, shared her reaction on Instagram. She posted a screenshot of a report about Anaya’s clearance and wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous, this should NOT be allowed!” She also tagged the official WBBL account.

Anaya underwent gender-affirming surgery in Thailand earlier this year. She said she was relieved to have the opportunity to return to competitive cricket and was looking for a club in Australia where she could resume playing. “It is a great day for me, especially after knowing that I can play cricket. There was a stage when I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Anaya had earlier contacted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but said she did not receive a formal response. She then approached Cricket Australia for clarification about her playing status. ALSO READ: Dressing Rooms In Tents, Washrooms Far Away: BCCI Set To Reconsider Asian Games Plans Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity, Jacqui Partridge, explained that Anaya can play Premier Cricket competitions in any Australian state or territory until March 2027. These competitions are considered community cricket rather than elite cricket under Cricket Australia’s policy. However, her eligibility for elite women’s cricket from March 2027 will depend on meeting certain conditions. According to Cricket Australia, Anaya will need to provide a blood test after arriving in Australia showing that her serum testosterone level remains below 10 nmol/L, while also continuing to meet the other requirements of the policy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) currently does not allow transgender women who have gone through male puberty to play in international women’s cricket. The BCCI, meanwhile, has not yet announced a formal policy on the participation of transgender players in domestic cricket.

Before transitioning, Anaya played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan. She also went on to play club cricket in England.